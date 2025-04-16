Former President and First Lady of Peru sentenced to 15 years in prison

Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala has been found guilty of money laundering and sentenced to 15 years in prison, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

A court in the country's capital, Lima, said Humala accepted illegal funds from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to finance his election campaigns in 2006 and 2011.

His wife, Nadine Heredia, who co-founded the Nationalist Party with Humala, was also found guilty of money laundering and sentenced to 15 years.

Heredia has been granted asylum in Brazil and will be able to move there safely with her son, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said.

Prosecutors had asked for Humala to be sentenced to 20 years in prison and Heredia to 26 and a half years.

After a trial that lasted more than three years, the court delivered the long-awaited verdict on Tuesday.

Humala was present at the sentencing in person, while his wife heard it via video link.

The 62-year-old former president and his wife have denied any wrongdoing.

