"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16337 views

11:16 AM • 69924 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38330 views

10:31 AM • 43598 views

08:19 AM • 50841 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92318 views

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84404 views

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35375 views

April 15, 02:47 PM • 60521 views

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109359 views

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Former President and First Lady of Peru sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2012 views

Ollanta Humala was found guilty of accepting illegal funds from Odebrecht for election campaigns. His wife, Nadine Heredia, was also sentenced to 15 years.

Former President and First Lady of Peru sentenced to 15 years in prison

Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala has been found guilty of money laundering and sentenced to 15 years in prison, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

A court in the country's capital, Lima, said Humala accepted illegal funds from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to finance his election campaigns in 2006 and 2011.

His wife, Nadine Heredia, who co-founded the Nationalist Party with Humala, was also found guilty of money laundering and sentenced to 15 years.

Heredia has been granted asylum in Brazil and will be able to move there safely with her son, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said.

Prosecutors had asked for Humala to be sentenced to 20 years in prison and Heredia to 26 and a half years.

After a trial that lasted more than three years, the court delivered the long-awaited verdict on Tuesday.

Humala was present at the sentencing in person, while his wife heard it via video link.

The 62-year-old former president and his wife have denied any wrongdoing.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Brazil
