Ex-President of Peru sentenced to more than 20 years for corruption
Kyiv • UNN
Alejandro Toledo, the former president of Peru, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for bribery from Odebrecht. He was found guilty of receiving $35 million for a contract to build a highway between Peru and Brazil.
Former Peruvian President Toledo was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for corruption. This was reported by APF, according to UNN.
Details
A court in Peru has sentenced former President Alejandro Toledo to more than 20 years in prison for corruption. He was found guilty of accepting a $35 million bribe from Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht, which led to the conclusion of a contract for the construction of a highway between Peru and Brazil.
Toledo, who led the country from 2001 to 2006, was also charged with conspiracy and money laundering. Odebrecht, which has changed its name to Novonor, admitted that it paid significant amounts of bribes across Latin America to win large government contracts.
Toledo, 78, was extradited to Peru from the United States last year, where he lived for several years before surrendering to a federal court in California. At the trial, he pleaded not guilty and asked for leniency, citing health problems.
Peru introduces 60-day state of emergency to fight crime27.09.24, 04:29 • 19749 views