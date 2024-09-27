Peru introduces 60-day state of emergency to fight crime
Kyiv • UNN
A 60-day state of emergency has been declared in 12 districts of Peru's capital to combat crime. This decision was made after a series of attacks on public transport drivers.
Details
Prime Minister Gustavo Adriansen reportedly said that the measure was taken because of a series of violent attacks on public transport drivers, which have killed four drivers since the end of August.
On Thursday, a large-scale strike of public transport workers took place in Lima, causing the government to close schools and call on companies to switch to remote work.