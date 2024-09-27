Peru introduces 60-day state of emergency to fight crime

Peru has declared a 60-day state of emergency in 12 districts of the capital Lima to combat the rise in crime. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Prime Minister Gustavo Adriansen reportedly said that the measure was taken because of a series of violent attacks on public transport drivers, which have killed four drivers since the end of August.

On Thursday, a large-scale strike of public transport workers took place in Lima, causing the government to close schools and call on companies to switch to remote work.