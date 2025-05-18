Until there is freedom, peace and security - Mark Carney on Canada's support for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome on Saturday, following which he confirmed Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mark Carney's page on the social network X (Twitter) .

Today I met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and emphasized Canada's strong support for Ukraine - today, tomorrow and every day until there is real freedom, peace and security for all Ukrainians. - said the Prime Minister of Canada.

According to him, Russia must agree to a ceasefire and peace negotiations.

"Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Mark Carney summed up.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, May 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Rome, where he arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Pope. The key topics of discussion were peace talks with Russia in Turkey, and the issue of increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.

