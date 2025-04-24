In France, a student staged a bloodbath at a school: one high school student died, three were injured

A high school student in a school in Nantes, western France, committed an armed attack at the school. As a result, one high school student died and three were injured, one of them in critical condition. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and Le Figaro.

Details

As reported by the administration of the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides school, a student of one of the senior classes burst into several classrooms in turn during classes in the first half of the day, armed with a knife. He attacked four teenagers and managed to wound them before he could be stopped.

One of the wounded died before the arrival of emergency services from rapid blood loss. The rest of the victims were hospitalized. One of the wounded is in critical condition.

A local police spokesman said there were no signs of a terrorist attack. The 15-year-old attacker was stopped and disarmed by teachers before law enforcement arrived.

