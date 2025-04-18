In Belize, a man hijacked a plane and stabbed three people on board: he was shot dead by one of the injured passengers

$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10172 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39783 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42395 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76323 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30628 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85795 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68540 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152873 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88803 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90760 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51167 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76350 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85810 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152884 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107211 views
Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14388 views

10:07 AM • 14388 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15181 views

09:33 AM • 15181 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29492 views

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29492 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28601 views

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28601 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40807 views

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40807 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

In Belize, a man hijacked a plane and stabbed three people on board: he was shot dead by one of the injured passengers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2016 views

In Belize, an armed man with a knife hijacked a plane with 14 passengers, injuring three. One of the injured passengers, who had a gun license, shot the attacker after landing.

In Belize, a man hijacked a plane and stabbed three people on board: he was shot dead by one of the injured passengers

An American citizen armed with a knife hijacked a small plane in Belize carrying 14 passengers and stabbed three people on board. When the plane landed near Belize City, the hijacker was shot dead by an injured passenger who had a gun. Belizean authorities have declared a state of emergency due to the incident.

This was reported by UNN with a link to the Independent.

Details

The publication notes that the attacker boarded a Tropic Air plane carrying 14 passengers and two crew members from Corozal, a small town near Belize's border with Mexico, to the popular tourist destination of San Pedro.

The hijacker has been identified as Akinyela Sava Taylor, a 49-year-old US veteran, according to Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams. The Police Commissioner added that it was unclear how Taylor managed to board the plane with a knife and admitted that small airports in the country do not take adequate security measures.

The plane flew in circles while tragic events unfolded on board. A police helicopter followed the plane until it landed at an airport in the coastal town of Ladyville. Due to the incident, the Belizean authorities declared a state of emergency.

The hijacker stabbed three people on board, including the pilot and a passenger who shot Taylor with a licensed firearm when the plane landed near Belize City. After landing, the injured pilot, passengers and Taylor were taken to hospital, but the hijacker died of gunshot wounds

- the publication conveys the police report.

The passenger with a knife, who managed to shoot Taylor, was licensed to carry a firearm and subsequently handed the weapon over to the police, Police Commissioner Williams noted.

The shooter who killed the hijacker suffered a stab wound to the back and a punctured lung. He remains in serious condition.

We pray for him. He is our hero

- Williams said.

"Our pilot acted with extraordinary courage and composure, guiding the plane to a safe landing. His actions were heroic," the Belizean airline said in a statement.

US reaction

US State Department spokeswoman Temmy Bruce said at a briefing in Washington that officials were still gathering information about the incident.

It's awful. We are grateful, I think we are all grateful that this did not turn into a mass event with, I believe, more than a dozen people on the plane. Obviously, we know a few details. We don't know more

- she added.

Luke Martin, a spokesman for the US Embassy in Belize, said Taylor also insisted on being taken to the US. 

We don't know why he wanted to return to the United States

- he stated.

Recall

On Volaris flight 3041, a passenger attacked a flight attendant and tried to enter the cockpit. The crew managed to detain the attacker, after which the plane landed in Guadalajara.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Mexico
Washington, D.C.
United States
