Ukrainian gymnast Maria Vysocanska carries the Olympic torch on the first day of the relay in France

Ukrainian gymnast Maria Vysocanska took part in the start of the Olympic torch relay in France. The athlete became the leader of a team of athletes from EU countries who marched with the torch through the streets of Marseille on Europe Day, United24 platform reported, UNN reports.

Maria took part in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she reached the finals and took seventh place. Now she is preparing for the Olympics in Paris.

The gymnast dedicates her victories in sports to her father, who took part in the battle for Donetsk airport in 2014.

Vysochanska is one of 28 European athletes who have been invited by the organizers of the Paris Olympics to participate in the Olympic torch relay. She earned this right as captain of the Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics team, which has already won a license for the Paris Games in group exercises.

