Explosion near the Russian consulate in Marseille: Russia claims a terrorist attack

The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille look like a terrorist attack, said Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, in a commentary to the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille have all the signs of a terrorist attack. We demand that the country accredit comprehensive and prompt investigation measures, as well as steps to strengthen the security of Russian missions abroad - Zakharova said.

Recall

An explosion occurred in Marseille, France, at about 8 a.m. near the Russian consulate on Avenue Ambroise-Paré. 30 firefighters and police are working at the scene.