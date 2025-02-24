Explosion near the Russian consulate in Marseille: Russia claims a terrorist attack
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurs near the Russian consulate in Marseille. The Russian Foreign Ministry declares a terrorist attack and demands that France investigate and strengthen the security of diplomatic missions.
The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille look like a terrorist attack, said Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, in a commentary to the Russian media, UNN reports.
Details
The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille have all the signs of a terrorist attack. We demand that the country accredit comprehensive and prompt investigation measures, as well as steps to strengthen the security of Russian missions abroad
Recall
An explosion occurred in Marseille, France, at about 8 a.m. near the Russian consulate on Avenue Ambroise-Paré. 30 firefighters and police are working at the scene.