EIB and Ukraine sign new agreements: where will 100+ million euros go?
Ukraine and the EIB have signed agreements for more than €100 million to restore energy and critical infrastructure. The EIB's total project portfolio in Ukraine amounts to €4.95 billion in 25 projects.
Ukraine and the European Investment Bank have signed an agreement totaling more than 100 million euros to finance the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.
Ukraine and the European Investment Bank have signed agreements to finance the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure. The signing took place during our meeting with EIB President Nadia Calvino
According to him, the EIB will allocate EUR 16.5 million to restore critical infrastructure and implement energy efficiency, while the second agreement will pave the way for EUR 100 million to restore water, heat and sewage facilities, as well as to modernize basic social services in the education, healthcare and housing sectors.
Separately, during the meeting with Ms. Calvino, we discussed financing within the framework of our bilateral cooperation. In general, the EIB's project portfolio in Ukraine is one of the largest and consists of 25 projects worth €4.95 billion. These are projects in the fields of transport, social infrastructure, and energy
He also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EIB has mobilized more than EUR 2 billion to support Ukraine.
Nadia Calvino, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, arrived in Kyiv.