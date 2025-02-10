EIB and Ukraine sign new agreements: where will 100+ million euros go?

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27976 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68901 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 92684 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110934 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 88269 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120932 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101838 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113163 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116800 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155795 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100569 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 73114 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 43429 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101129 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 68513 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110934 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120933 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155795 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146243 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178482 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 68513 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101129 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135078 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136983 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165123 views
EIB and Ukraine sign new agreements: where will 100+ million euros go?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23871 views

Ukraine and the EIB have signed agreements for more than €100 million to restore energy and critical infrastructure. The EIB's total project portfolio in Ukraine amounts to €4.95 billion in 25 projects.

Ukraine and the European Investment Bank have signed an agreement totaling more than 100 million euros to finance the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Ukraine and the European Investment Bank have signed agreements to finance the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure. The signing took place during our meeting with EIB President Nadia Calvino 

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the EIB will allocate EUR 16.5 million to restore critical infrastructure and implement energy efficiency, while the second agreement will pave the way for EUR 100 million to restore water, heat and sewage facilities, as well as to modernize basic social services in the education, healthcare and housing sectors.

Separately, during the meeting with Ms. Calvino, we discussed financing within the framework of our bilateral cooperation. In general, the EIB's project portfolio in Ukraine is one of the largest and consists of 25 projects worth €4.95 billion. These are projects in the fields of transport, social infrastructure, and energy 

- Shmyhal added.

He also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EIB has mobilized more than EUR 2 billion to support Ukraine.

Recall

Nadia Calvino, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group, arrived in Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
european-investment-bankEuropean Investment Bank
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising