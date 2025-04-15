148 cogeneration units and 84 modular boiler houses were launched last winter - Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that last winter 148 cogeneration plants and 84 modular boiler houses with a total capacity of 268 MW were launched. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the government meeting.

Last winter, 148 cogeneration plants and 84 modular boiler houses with a total capacity of 268 MW were launched. In 2025, we plan to install another 420 plants and boiler houses, primarily in frontline regions, - the Prime Minister explained.

The government also reported that businesses and citizens are actively using energy loans to install gas piston, cogeneration plants, wind turbines, solar panels and generators.

During the 10 months of the program implementation, businesses received more than UAH 10 billion, which will allow them to install almost 640 MW of capacity, - Shmyhal noted.

Addition

Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption is decreasing against the background of warming, corresponding to seasonal indicators. But it is worth using powerful electrical appliances during the most productive operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00.

Shmyhal reported that the Ukrainian government has concluded three agreements under which the European Investment Bank will allocate 300 million euros to our country for the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure.