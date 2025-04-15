148 cogeneration units and 84 modular boiler houses were launched last winter - Shmyhal

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16847 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14839 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20026 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29409 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62412 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58616 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33813 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59557 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106708 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166314 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16847 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50363 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62412 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58616 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166315 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22599 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20899 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22552 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24479 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27112 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

148 cogeneration units and 84 modular boiler houses were launched last winter - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7006 views

Last winter, 148 cogeneration units and 84 boiler houses with a total capacity of 268 MW were launched in Ukraine. In 2025, it is planned to install another 420 units.

148 cogeneration units and 84 modular boiler houses were launched last winter - Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that last winter 148 cogeneration plants and 84 modular boiler houses with a total capacity of 268 MW were launched. This is reported by UNN with a reference to the government meeting.

Last winter, 148 cogeneration plants and 84 modular boiler houses with a total capacity of 268 MW were launched. In 2025, we plan to install another 420 plants and boiler houses, primarily in frontline regions,

- the Prime Minister explained.

The government also reported that businesses and citizens are actively using energy loans to install gas piston, cogeneration plants, wind turbines, solar panels and generators.

During the 10 months of the program implementation, businesses received more than UAH 10 billion, which will allow them to install almost 640 MW of capacity,

- Shmyhal noted.

Addition

Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption is decreasing against the background of warming, corresponding to seasonal indicators. But it is worth using powerful electrical appliances during the most productive operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 18:00.

Shmyhal reported that the Ukrainian government has concluded three agreements under which the European Investment Bank will allocate 300 million euros to our country for the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
European Investment Bank
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79