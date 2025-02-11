Currency exchange rate as of February 10: the dollar showed growth

As of today, the National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.5936/USD. , which devalued the hryvnia by 17 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.59 UAH/USD.

The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 42.89 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.90 and sold for UAH 41.35 in banks.

Euros can be bought for UAH 43.42 and sold for UAH 42.75 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.75-41.75, and the euro at UAH 43.25-43.45.

On the interbank market, the rates are 41.59 - 41.62 UAH/USD for the dollar and 42.89-42.91 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

EIB President Nadia Calvino visited Ukraine for the first time and met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Bank plans to allocate €2 billion for infrastructure and social projects in 2025.