50 IDP families have already received compensation for destroyed housing - Kuleba

The first 50 families of internally displaced persons have used housing certificates and purchased new homes under the state compensation program. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Development has set up a separate funding program specifically aimed at helping internally displaced persons. It is aimed directly at those people whose housing was destroyed as a result of the hostilities. People who have lost their homes due to Russian aggression can now receive certificates for the purchase of new housing, - Kuleba said.

According to him, thanks to these 15 billion, which the government has redistributed to support internally displaced persons, it is possible to help about 10 thousand families get new homes.

This program is available to Ukrainians with IDP status who have lost their only real estate, - Kuleba emphasized.

During the first week of the initiative, 50 families have already used the certificates and purchased new homes.

Another 2.5 thousand families have applied for funds and will be able to buy housing after the technical procedures are completed.

Last week, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development received UAH 4.3 billion to finance the program.

In addition, the state budget for 2025 allocates UAH 4 billion for compensation for damaged and destroyed housing.

We are also cooperating with international partners - in particular, the Council of Europe Development Bank has already agreed to finance another UAH 4.2 billion.

Kuleba noted that the Ministry is also working on a comprehensive program to support IDPs, which will include not only housing, but also employment opportunities, training, access to healthcare and social assistance. A separate area is the development of municipal housing for IDPs with the support of the European Investment Bank. The first phase of this project involves funding of 400 million euros.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets statedthat the government still does not have a clear strategy for the protection of internally displaced persons.

