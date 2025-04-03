Ukraine and the EIB discussed the reconstruction of energy infrastructure and new projects
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy Ministers of Energy discussed with the EIB the challenges of the energy sector, infrastructure reconstruction and renewable energy. They considered the gas hub project and the expansion of gas storage facilities.
Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak and Mykola Kolisnyk met with representatives of the European Investment Bank. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
According to the information, the delegation was headed by the General Director of the EIB Global Directorate Andrew McDowell, and the delegation included the Director of the Global Directorate Lionel Rapaille and the Head of the Regional Representation for Eastern European Affairs Kristina Mikulova.
During the negotiations, the parties discussed in detail the priority challenges facing the Ukrainian energy sector. Both general needs of the industry and specific aspects of the functioning of state-owned enterprises were discussed.
One of the key topics was joint projects for the development of energy infrastructure. The parties focused on the construction of new overhead power lines, modernization of substations and restoration of hydroelectric power plants. The possibility of attracting additional funding for new initiatives in the energy sector was also considered.
Special attention was paid to the strategy of restoring the energy sector of Ukraine. EIB representatives expressed interest in the promising project of creating an Eastern European gas hub and expanding the use of Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities for the energy needs of the region.
Another important area of discussion was renewable energy. The meeting participants considered the possibilities of developing projects in this area, which will contribute to the stabilization of the energy system and its adaptation to global decarbonization trends.
