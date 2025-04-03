Ukraine and the EIB discussed the reconstruction of energy infrastructure and new projects

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12399 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100662 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164376 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103809 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340361 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172342 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144085 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195903 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124493 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108091 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Ukraine and the EIB discussed the reconstruction of energy infrastructure and new projects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4338 views

Deputy Ministers of Energy discussed with the EIB the challenges of the energy sector, infrastructure reconstruction and renewable energy. They considered the gas hub project and the expansion of gas storage facilities.

Ukraine and the EIB discussed the reconstruction of energy infrastructure and new projects

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak and Mykola Kolisnyk met with representatives of the European Investment Bank. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the delegation was headed by the General Director of the EIB Global Directorate Andrew McDowell, and the delegation included the Director of the Global Directorate Lionel Rapaille and the Head of the Regional Representation for Eastern European Affairs Kristina Mikulova.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed in detail the priority challenges facing the Ukrainian energy sector. Both general needs of the industry and specific aspects of the functioning of state-owned enterprises were discussed.

One of the key topics was joint projects for the development of energy infrastructure. The parties focused on the construction of new overhead power lines, modernization of substations and restoration of hydroelectric power plants. The possibility of attracting additional funding for new initiatives in the energy sector was also considered.

Special attention was paid to the strategy of restoring the energy sector of Ukraine. EIB representatives expressed interest in the promising project of creating an Eastern European gas hub and expanding the use of Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities for the energy needs of the region.

Another important area of discussion was renewable energy. The meeting participants considered the possibilities of developing projects in this area, which will contribute to the stabilization of the energy system and its adaptation to global decarbonization trends.

The European Commission and the EIB signed a guarantee agreement for 2 billion euros for the recovery of Ukraine06.03.25, 16:31 • 12038 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Economy
European Investment Bank
European Commission
Ukraine
Bitcoin
$81,990.90
Золото
$3,127.40
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.97
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,786.86