EIB President arrives in Kyiv

European Investment Bank (EIB) Group President Nadia Calvino has arrived in Kyiv, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova told X on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"It was great to arrive in Kyiv with Nadia Calvino, President of the European Investment Bank Group, who was warmly welcomed by Oleksandr Pertsovsky, CEO of Ukrzaliznytsia. Another great trip with Ukrzaliznytsia - proud of the EU's role in its sustainability and modernization together with the EIB," Mathernova wrote.

