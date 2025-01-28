The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that will allow to receive EUR 300 million from the EIB: what will the funds be used for

Ukraine will receive financial support from the European Investment Bank in the amount of 300 million euros.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

Today, we are making a decision that will allow us to receive EUR 200 million from the European Investment Bank to ensure the operation of Kaniv, Kremenchuk and Dnipro HPPs - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the funds will be used to purchase equipment for recovery from Russian terrorist attacks.

Another decision today concerns the receipt of EUR 100 million from the EIB to invest in the modernization of district heating and energy efficiency in Ukrainian communities. This includes the purchase of boilers, engines, turbines and related equipment - He added.

Recall

Ukraine will receive more than $65 billion in international aid this year, under several key programs, including the EU's Ukraine Facility, the IMF's Extended Fund Facility, and the G7's ERA initiative, which involves the use of frozen Russian assets.