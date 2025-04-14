Exchange rate on April 14: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.3879 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.38 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro against the hryvnia at 46.91 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 10.92 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:10:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.72-41.10 UAH, and the euro at 47.40-46.27 UAH, the zloty at 11.05-10.25 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.95-41.10 UAH, and the euro at 46.50-46.92 UAH, the zloty at 10.73-10.90 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.33-41.38 UAH/USD and 46.92-46.96 UAH/EUR, respectively.

