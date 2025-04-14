Exchange rate on April 14: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 14617 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12845 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18321 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27815 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 59734 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56694 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33293 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59444 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106442 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165087 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 14617 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47644 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 59734 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56694 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165087 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20590 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20368 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22072 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24037 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26688 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Exchange rate on April 14: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3789 views

The National Bank strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, setting the rate at 41.3879 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is 46.91 UAH, and the zloty is 10.92 UAH.

Exchange rate on April 14: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.3879 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.38 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro against the hryvnia at 46.91 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 10.92 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:10:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.72-41.10 UAH, and the euro at 47.40-46.27 UAH, the zloty at 11.05-10.25 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.95-41.10 UAH, and the euro at 46.50-46.92 UAH, the zloty at 10.73-10.90 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.33-41.38 UAH/USD and 46.92-46.96 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        The European Investment Bank will allocate 300 million euros to Ukraine: where will the money go11.04.25, 18:30 • 12101 view

        Supplement

        The government extended preferential gas prices for heat supply companies until October 31, and previously left them preferential for the population, so tariffs for heat and hot water remain unchanged.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        European Investment Bank
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $65.25
        Bitcoin
        $83,936.60
        S&P 500
        $5,403.88
        Tesla
        $252.37
        Газ TTF
        $34.81
        Золото
        $3,320.24
        Ethereum
        $1,580.79