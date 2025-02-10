Shmyhal spoke with Tusk: what was discussed

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal spoke with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. The main focus was on cooperation between the countries in the defense sector, improving logistics and developing border infrastructure. This was reported by Shmyhal, according to UNN.

...paid attention to the issue of border infrastructure. Modernization of checkpoints on the common border was carried out, among other things, with the support of USAID - the statement said.

The parties agreed to continue working to improve the border infrastructure by attracting resources from the European Investment Bank.

Separately, the Ukrainian prime minister emphasized the importance of cooperation with Poland during its presidency of the Council of the European Union. Kyiv expects significant progress in Ukraine's European integration during this period.

Shmyhal also thanked Poland for its unwavering support of Ukraine in the war against Russia. The Prime Minister thanked Poland for the 46th military aid package.

Recall

Ukraine and the European Investment Bank have signed agreements totaling more than EUR 100 million to finance the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure.