British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
April 21, 04:24 PM • 22670 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 71828 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 43754 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 41642 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 42978 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 30948 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 25888 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 68339 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 39706 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53457 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
1m/s
57%
750 mm
Popular news

NASA's rover discovered elements on Mars that may indicate the existence of life on the Red Planet

April 21, 03:48 PM • 10675 views

Teenager near Kyiv raced with police and caused a traffic accident

April 21, 03:48 PM • 9446 views

Jumped from stones into the water: a 15-year-old girl drowned in Bila Tserkva

April 21, 04:03 PM • 7900 views

Chinese company announced a breakthrough in the production of batteries for electric vehicles

April 21, 04:26 PM • 13181 views

The Russian education system is becoming increasingly politicized, militarized, and ideologically driven - British intelligence

April 21, 04:37 PM • 8626 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 39643 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 71828 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 34646 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 42339 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 68339 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Pope Francis

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Steve Witkoff

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 16939 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 21012 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 18989 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 52872 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 54685 views
Actual

Instagram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Truth Social

SAR-Lupe

The Guardian

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

In West Africa, scientists filmed wild chimpanzees gathering to feast on alcoholic fruits. They share fruits like people at feasts, strengthening social ties.

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

British scientists managed to film the "gatherings" of wild chimpanzees in West Africa, who gathered in a company to enjoy the alcoholic fruits of the breadfruit tree and "get high". Primates gathered in a company and shared delicacies in the same way as humans do, arranging feasts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication The Guardian.

Details

Researchers led by scientists from the University of Exeter in Great Britain filmed a "party" of chimpanzees sharing fermented fruits of the African breadfruit tree in the Cantanhez National Park in Guinea-Bissau.

We know that alcohol consumption leads to the release of dopamine and endorphins and, as a result, feelings of happiness and relaxation. We also know that sharing alcohol, in particular through traditions such as feasting, helps to form and strengthen social bonds. And now we also know that wild chimpanzees eat and share fruits with a similar ethanol content

- said Anna Bowland from the Center for Ecology and Nature Conservation at Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

For observations, scientists used motion-activated cameras. Thanks to this equipment, researchers were able to record 10 times how chimpanzees arrange "gatherings" with fermented fruits.

Scientists also checked the fruits for alcohol content. The highest level found was the equivalent of 0.61% alcohol.

Alcohol consumption is widespread in nature, as almost all ecosystems have ethanol - study30.10.24, 11:54 • 109298 views

Although the alcohol level is relatively low, chimpanzees ate a lot of these fruits, so they could get enough alcohol, equivalent to drinking light beer.

Chimpanzees don't share food all the time, so this behavior with fermented fruits may be important

- said Kimberly Hockings of the University of Exeter.

Footage of great apes eating fermented breadfruit prompts researchers to seek answers to whether they can shed light on the origins of the human tradition of feasting.

Let us remind you

Earlier it became known that scientists in Indonesia managed to record that orangutans have learned to independently treat wounds using medicinal plants.

Drinking alcohol in moderate doses is surprisingly good for cholesterol levels - study13.03.25, 13:00 • 130419 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Great Britain
Brent
$66.79
Bitcoin
$87,670.00
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,436.75
Ethereum
$1,566.25