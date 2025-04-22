Fires and casualties in Odessa: OVA showed the consequences of a massive Russian attack

On the evening of April 21, due to a massive Russian attack in the evening with the use of attack drones, civilian infrastructure was damaged in Odesa. Strong fires broke out in the city. Three people were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channels of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Kiper, the mayor of the city Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Details

The head of the Odesa OVA, Oleh Kiper, reported on the consequences of a massive attack by Russian UAVs on the city.

Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution, and vehicles were damaged in the city, and fires broke out. - the official said in a statement.

On Tuesday, April 22, at 01:19, Oleh Kiper reported the casualties.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured as a result of the Russian massive strike on Odesa. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance - wrote the Head of the Odesa OVA.

According to the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov, the enemy targeted residential buildings in a densely populated area of Odesa.

"There is a fire on the spot, operational and communal services are working. Many apartments have been damaged. Residents are recovering from the shock," the official informed.

The Mayor of Odesa noted that an operational headquarters of the district administration will be set up in the morning, where they will provide advice on how to submit documents for financial assistance for the restoration of windows and doors, as well as receive compensation from the state budget under the eRecovery program.

"In addition, our reliable partners - public and charitable organizations - will come to the aid of people, providing kits for temporary closure of window openings," added Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Let us remind you

On Monday, April 21, a series of explosions were heard in Odesa as a result of a massive drone attack.

