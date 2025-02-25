Ukrainian insurtech enters the European level: UKASKO as part of the AUB delegation in Brussels

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 21939 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 41313 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 81636 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 48690 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110595 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97236 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112037 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116601 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149105 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 91066 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 47540 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105714 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 58915 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 41987 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 81636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110595 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149105 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140020 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172509 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 17107 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 41987 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132729 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134619 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163079 views
Actual
Ukrainian insurtech enters the European level: UKASKO as part of the AUB delegation in Brussels

Ukrainian insurtech enters the European level: UKASKO as part of the AUB delegation in Brussels

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24064 views

UKASKO representatives took part in meetings with European officials and financial institutions in Brussels. The delegation discussed digital transformation and the implementation of insurtech solutions in the financial sector.

The Ukrainian financial sector is moving towards digital transformation and European standards, and advanced IT solutions play a key role in this process. Representatives of the Ukrainian IT project UKASKO - one of the leading insurtech projects in the field of insurance technologies - became part of the official delegation of the Association of Ukrainian Banks (AUB), which visited Brussels for a series of meetings with European officials and representatives of European and international financial institutions, UNN reports.

As a technology partner of the insurance market, UKASKO demonstrates that innovation is key to the integration of the Ukrainian financial system into the European ecosystem. The company, which specializes in B2B solutions for insurance companies, brokers, and agents, offers a powerful cloud-based CRM platform that automates processes, helps control the interaction of insurers with customers, and provides transparent, reliable accounting of transactions and claims settlement. UKASKO's successful experience with leading Ukrainian insurance companies, including INGO, TAS Insurance Group, Knyazha, VUSO, Oranta, European Travel Insurance, USG, Ukrainian Transport Insurance Company, and others, can serve as a model for scaling technologies in the Ukrainian and international markets.

Ukrainian delegation in  Brussels: what's on the agenda

During the three-day program, the Ukrainian delegation, including representatives of the banking and insurance sectors, associations and technology companies, met with key European officials. The main events included:

●        Negotiations in the European Parliament with Vice President Sabine Verheyen and Deputy Chair of the Budget Committee Monika Hohlmeier.

●        Discussion at the European Commission with Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Director General for International Partnerships Henrik Hololei.

●        Roundtable with representatives of the European Commission and international banks on the implementation of ESG principles, sustainable development and countering cyber threats in the financial sector.

●        Meeting with representatives of the European Investment Bank to discuss programs of cooperation with Ukrainian business.

●        Negotiations with representatives of the European Central Bank (ECB) on regulation and supervision in the banking sector and harmonization of standards on the way to Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Image

The meetings focused on digital transformation and insurtech solutions that help financial institutions operate more efficiently, transparently, and reduce risks.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Yaroslav Lelya, CEO of UKASKO, who represents the latest technologies in the insurance sector. "The participants of the meetings in Brussels are interested in exchanging views and experience in the field of digital financial solutions that  make the market more efficient. Insurtech is not just a trend, but a necessity for financial service ecosystems that focus on openness, transparency and reliability of interaction between all market participants,"he said.

Image

The insurance technology sector is developing dynamically in the EU, so sharing experience in implementing standards and digital solutions for the insurance industry can be beneficial for all parties. As Ukraine is recognized as one of the most digitized countries in Europe, domestic fintech and insurtech companies not only follow global trends but also shape them by offering flexible and scalable products to the market.

The visit of the Ukrainian financial sector delegation to Brussels took place at a time when Ukraine is deepening its cooperation with the EU in the financial and banking sector on its way to joining a united Europe. Harmonization of regulatory standards, investment attraction, and the introduction of digital technologies will be the main drivers of the Ukrainian market's adaptation to European norms.

Ukrainian fintech and insurtech companies, such as UKASKO, play an important role in the transformation of the insurance and financial industries and successfully promote their innovative services in international markets. The successful integration of technological solutions into the Ukrainian market is another step towards Ukraine's full integration into the European financial system.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies
european-investment-bankEuropean Investment Bank
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-commissionEuropean Commission
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising