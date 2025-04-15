Since 2022, the Russians have shelled more than 63,000 energy facilities - Shmyhal

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1826 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18733 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16104 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21173 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30433 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64005 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59885 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34051 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59636 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106883 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 18725 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52229 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64000 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59880 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167121 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23971 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21258 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22878 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24770 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27389 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Since 2022, the Russians have shelled more than 63,000 energy facilities - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7980 views

Since 2022, the enemy has hit more than 63,000 small and large energy facilities. More than half of the capacities damaged last year have been restored.

Since 2022, the Russians have shelled more than 63,000 energy facilities - Shmyhal

Since 2022, Russian invaders have hit more than 63,000 small and large energy facilities. Currently, more than half of the capacities damaged last year have been restored.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

Details

There was light and heat in the homes of millions of Ukrainians, in schools and hospitals. Our enterprises also operated without significant restrictions. Since 2022, the enemy has struck more than 63,000 small and large energy facilities. But thanks to repairs and reconstruction in 24/7 mode, we have restored more than half of the capacities damaged last year

- Shmyhal noted.

According to the head of government, it was possible to maximize nuclear energy, all nine nuclear power units were operating at full capacity.

European partners have once again demonstrated unwavering support. We have expanded the limits of possible electricity imports from Europe to 2.1 GW. The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has collected EUR 1.2 billion in donor funds

- the head of government noted.

Also, according to Shmyhal, there is an active development of a decentralized generation system.

Addition

Shmyhal said that the government of Ukraine has signed three agreements, according to which the European Investment Bank will allocate 300 million euros to our country for the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
European Investment Bank
Europe
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09