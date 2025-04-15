Since 2022, the Russians have shelled more than 63,000 energy facilities - Shmyhal

Since 2022, Russian invaders have hit more than 63,000 small and large energy facilities. Currently, more than half of the capacities damaged last year have been restored.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

Details

There was light and heat in the homes of millions of Ukrainians, in schools and hospitals. Our enterprises also operated without significant restrictions. Since 2022, the enemy has struck more than 63,000 small and large energy facilities. But thanks to repairs and reconstruction in 24/7 mode, we have restored more than half of the capacities damaged last year - Shmyhal noted.

According to the head of government, it was possible to maximize nuclear energy, all nine nuclear power units were operating at full capacity.

European partners have once again demonstrated unwavering support. We have expanded the limits of possible electricity imports from Europe to 2.1 GW. The Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has collected EUR 1.2 billion in donor funds - the head of government noted.

Also, according to Shmyhal, there is an active development of a decentralized generation system.

Addition

Shmyhal said that the government of Ukraine has signed three agreements, according to which the European Investment Bank will allocate 300 million euros to our country for the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure.