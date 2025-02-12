The state has paid off 55 billion in debts on pre-war loans for road repairs - media

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42386 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87924 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101744 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116486 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100102 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124853 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102491 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113219 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116836 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158895 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103103 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92837 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 64053 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105991 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100226 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116486 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124854 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158895 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149212 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181396 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100226 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105991 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136621 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138432 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166387 views
The state has paid off 55 billion in debts on pre-war loans for road repairs - media

The state has paid off 55 billion in debts on pre-war loans for road repairs - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28522 views

Over the three years of war, the Recovery Agency has paid UAH 54.69 billion in debts for road repairs. The largest payments were made to repay bonds and loans from the IBRD, EBRD, and EIB.

During the three years of war, the Reconstruction Agency (formerly Ukravtodor) spent UAH 54.69 billion to pay off debts for road repairs. This includes repayment of principal, bonds and interest. This data is provided by "Nashi Hroshi", reported by UNN

We analyzed payments with the words "credit", "loan", "interest payment", "bonds", etc.

The largest one-time payments were made to redeem bonds:

- UAH 5.08 billion in the summer of 2022,

- UAH 2.87 billion in the summer of 2023,

- UAH 3.50 billion in the fall of 2024.

Image

"These bonds were issued at 12.5% per annum by the government's decision of April 1, 2020," the statement said.

The money was used to build the H-31 highway in the Dnipro region and a bridge across the Dnipro in Zaporizhzhia.

Debt analysis was possible in cases where the payment purpose included the date of the loan or the decision to receive it.

The first loans for roads were taken out in 2007-2012 to prepare for Euro 2012. UAH 19.8 billion has already been disbursed.

In 2015, we took out new loans, with UAH 4.35 billion repaid so far.

During the "Big Construction" in 2020-2021, new debt obligations appeared, with repayments already exceeding UAH 23.3 billion.

This breakdown is approximate, as not all payments contain information about the year of the loan.

Most of the identified payments were made to repay debts to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) - UAH 14.62 billion, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) - UAH 7.01 billion, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) - UAH 4.04 billion. At the same time, most payments did not contain information about the lender.

Recall

Ukraine's public and guaranteed debt reached USD 166.1 billion. At the same time, Ukraine's public debt reaches 87.9% of expected GDP in 2024. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarEconomy
european-investment-bankEuropean Investment Bank
world-bankWorld Bank
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

