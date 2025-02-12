The state has paid off 55 billion in debts on pre-war loans for road repairs - media

During the three years of war, the Reconstruction Agency (formerly Ukravtodor) spent UAH 54.69 billion to pay off debts for road repairs. This includes repayment of principal, bonds and interest. This data is provided by "Nashi Hroshi", reported by UNN.

We analyzed payments with the words "credit", "loan", "interest payment", "bonds", etc.

The largest one-time payments were made to redeem bonds:

- UAH 5.08 billion in the summer of 2022,

- UAH 2.87 billion in the summer of 2023,

- UAH 3.50 billion in the fall of 2024.

"These bonds were issued at 12.5% per annum by the government's decision of April 1, 2020," the statement said.

The money was used to build the H-31 highway in the Dnipro region and a bridge across the Dnipro in Zaporizhzhia.

Debt analysis was possible in cases where the payment purpose included the date of the loan or the decision to receive it.

The first loans for roads were taken out in 2007-2012 to prepare for Euro 2012. UAH 19.8 billion has already been disbursed.

In 2015, we took out new loans, with UAH 4.35 billion repaid so far.

During the "Big Construction" in 2020-2021, new debt obligations appeared, with repayments already exceeding UAH 23.3 billion.

This breakdown is approximate, as not all payments contain information about the year of the loan.

Most of the identified payments were made to repay debts to the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) - UAH 14.62 billion, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) - UAH 7.01 billion, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) - UAH 4.04 billion. At the same time, most payments did not contain information about the lender.

Recall

Ukraine's public and guaranteed debt reached USD 166.1 billion. At the same time, Ukraine's public debt reaches 87.9% of expected GDP in 2024.