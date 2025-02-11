Japan to provide Ukraine with $58 million grant for infrastructure rehabilitation: government approves agreement

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft agreement with Japan to attract a grant of 8.8 billion Japanese yen (about $58 million) for the Ukrainian infrastructure reconstruction program. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

We approve the draft agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Japan to attract a grant of 8.8 billion Japanese yen, or about $58 million. These are funds from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to finance reconstruction projects - Shmyhal said.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, wrote on Telegram that the agreement (in the form of an exchange of notes) will allow attracting grant assistance from the Japanese government to be used for the Emergency Recovery Program (Phase 4) to restore Ukraine's infrastructure.

Addendum

Ukraine and the European Investment Bank have signed an agreement for more than EUR 100 million to finance the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure.