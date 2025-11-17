Ukraine is creating sovereign artificial intelligence in cooperation with NVIDIA - Fedorov

Ukraine is launching a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to create a sovereign AI infrastructure and its own state AI solutions. The new initiative will strengthen national security, develop talent, and provide access to the world's most powerful technologies. This was announced on Telegram by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

We are starting to work with NVIDIA - a world leader in AI computing infrastructure. We have already launched the AI Factory project, thanks to which a powerful state AI infrastructure from NVIDIA will appear in Ukraine. Now we are starting a new joint initiative to build sovereign AI together. This is a matter of national security and data protection. - the message says.

It is noted that thanks to NVIDIA's expertise, Ukraine will gain access to the world's best technologies to create a stable and independent AI infrastructure for the state and defense sectors.

Key areas of the initiative:

support in creating a national infrastructure based on NVIDIA's AI infrastructure;

talent development and education in the field of AI;

joint R&D projects;

support for the startup ecosystem.

The first joint project is the creation of Diia AI LLM. This is a sovereign language model trained on Ukrainian data, legislation, and public services. All AI solutions in the Diia ecosystem will work on its basis - from an assistant on the portal to a future voice assistant in the application.

As part of this project, Ukraine will gain access to NVIDIA's technologies and expertise. This will help train models faster, optimize costs, and create world-class AI solutions.

Cooperation with NVIDIA is an important step towards an agentive state that acts proactively and uses artificial intelligence for solutions that help people. - Fedorov added.

