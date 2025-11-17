$42.040.02
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
Ukraine is creating sovereign artificial intelligence in cooperation with NVIDIA - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

Ukraine is launching a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to build a sovereign AI infrastructure and its own state AI solutions. This step will strengthen national security, stimulate educational development, and open the way to global technological solutions.

Ukraine is creating sovereign artificial intelligence in cooperation with NVIDIA - Fedorov

Ukraine is launching a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to create a sovereign AI infrastructure and its own state AI solutions. The new initiative will strengthen national security, develop talent, and provide access to the world's most powerful technologies. This was announced on Telegram by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

We are starting to work with NVIDIA - a world leader in AI computing infrastructure. We have already launched the AI Factory project, thanks to which a powerful state AI infrastructure from NVIDIA will appear in Ukraine. Now we are starting a new joint initiative to build sovereign AI together. This is a matter of national security and data protection.

- the message says.

It is noted that thanks to NVIDIA's expertise, Ukraine will gain access to the world's best technologies to create a stable and independent AI infrastructure for the state and defense sectors.

Key areas of the initiative:

  • support in creating a national infrastructure based on NVIDIA's AI infrastructure;
    • talent development and education in the field of AI;
      • joint R&D projects;
        • support for the startup ecosystem.

          The first joint project is the creation of Diia AI LLM. This is a sovereign language model trained on Ukrainian data, legislation, and public services. All AI solutions in the Diia ecosystem will work on its basis - from an assistant on the portal to a future voice assistant in the application.

          As part of this project, Ukraine will gain access to NVIDIA's technologies and expertise. This will help train models faster, optimize costs, and create world-class AI solutions.

          Cooperation with NVIDIA is an important step towards an agentive state that acts proactively and uses artificial intelligence for solutions that help people.

          - Fedorov added.

