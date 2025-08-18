$41.340.11
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 10479 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 10118 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 20839 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 57739 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 41251 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 60305 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 42543 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 120919 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 107239 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list
Any scenarios involving the appearance of NATO military contingent in Ukraine are unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2636 views

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated the unacceptability of NATO military contingent appearing in Ukraine. Moscow calls on Britain not to hinder negotiations, accusing it of prolonging the conflict.

Any scenarios involving the appearance of NATO military contingent in Ukraine are unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry

The representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that Russia is against the deployment of NATO military contingents on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"Any scenarios involving the appearance of NATO military contingents in Ukraine are unacceptable and threaten an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict," Zakharova told journalists.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also added that Moscow calls on Britain "not to interfere with the work of Russian and American negotiators." According to her, London is not interested in settling the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"London is doing everything possible to prolong the bloodshed," Zakharova emphasized.

Addition

As CNN writes, while Trump meets with European leaders and Zelenskyy at the White House, Russia expresses its position in New York. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's acting chargé d'affaires to the UN, told reporters:

"Everyone hopes that this meeting will take place in the same spirit as the meeting with Russia, which, as President Trump himself admitted, opened up the possibility for a long and lasting peace, and we very much welcome such a scenario. We hope that the Ukrainian leadership, instead of thinking about its own salvation, will think about its people, who do not want to fight and are ready for peace. A just, honest and lasting peace - this is what Russia has been trying to achieve in Ukraine for many, many years."

Recall

Great Britain plans to send hundreds of military instructors and engineers to Ukraine within the first week after a truce. This will help restore the Armed Forces of Ukraine and patrol the sky to prevent ceasefire violations.

Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said18.08.25, 21:34 • 8534 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
NATO
United Nations
Donald Trump
New York City
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
London