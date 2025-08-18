Any scenarios involving the appearance of NATO military contingent in Ukraine are unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry

The representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that Russia is against the deployment of NATO military contingents on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"Any scenarios involving the appearance of NATO military contingents in Ukraine are unacceptable and threaten an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict," Zakharova told journalists.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also added that Moscow calls on Britain "not to interfere with the work of Russian and American negotiators." According to her, London is not interested in settling the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"London is doing everything possible to prolong the bloodshed," Zakharova emphasized.

Addition

As CNN writes, while Trump meets with European leaders and Zelenskyy at the White House, Russia expresses its position in New York. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's acting chargé d'affaires to the UN, told reporters:

"Everyone hopes that this meeting will take place in the same spirit as the meeting with Russia, which, as President Trump himself admitted, opened up the possibility for a long and lasting peace, and we very much welcome such a scenario. We hope that the Ukrainian leadership, instead of thinking about its own salvation, will think about its people, who do not want to fight and are ready for peace. A just, honest and lasting peace - this is what Russia has been trying to achieve in Ukraine for many, many years."

Recall

Great Britain plans to send hundreds of military instructors and engineers to Ukraine within the first week after a truce. This will help restore the Armed Forces of Ukraine and patrol the sky to prevent ceasefire violations.

Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said