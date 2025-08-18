$41.340.11
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 6242 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 7444 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 19108 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 53311 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 39499 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 56708 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 41169 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 118255 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 106702 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3672 views

US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of deploying American troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers. He will announce this later, after a meeting with Zelenskyy.

Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said

US President Donald Trump spoke about the possibility of introducing American troops into Ukraine as peacekeepers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he stated that he would announce this later.

"We will let you know about it, maybe later today."

- said Trump.

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukraine needs international security guarantees and the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent to deter future Russian aggression. The full occupation of Donbas will allow the Russians to resume the war against Ukraine on more favorable terms.

UNN also reported that Britain refused a 30,000-strong peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, replacing it with air security, training, and demining.

Yevhen Ustimenko

