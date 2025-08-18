Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said

US President Donald Trump spoke about the possibility of introducing American troops into Ukraine as peacekeepers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he stated that he would announce this later.

"We will let you know about it, maybe later today." - said Trump.

Recall

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukraine needs international security guarantees and the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent to deter future Russian aggression. The full occupation of Donbas will allow the Russians to resume the war against Ukraine on more favorable terms.

UNN also reported that Britain refused a 30,000-strong peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, replacing it with air security, training, and demining.