16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

During another attack, Russia launched 28 missiles at Ukraine, most of which were ballistic, and 405 drones. 16 missiles, including 6 ballistic ones, and 333 drones were neutralized, but there were direct hits from 12 missiles and 55 attack drones at 26 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 22 (from 19:00 on October 21), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air- and ground-launched missiles. In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 433 air attack assets – 28 missiles (15 of them were "ballistic") and 405 UAVs of various types:

405 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (about 250 of them were "Shaheds");

11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk, Rostov regions – Russia, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region);

9 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: Kursk, Voronezh regions – Russia, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea);

4 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Rostov region – Russia;

4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (launch area: temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region).

The main direction of the attack was Kyiv region. Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions were also affected. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 12:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 349 air targets: 333 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (drones of other types); 8 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles. Currently, direct hits from 12 missiles and 55 attack UAVs have been recorded at 26 locations, and falling debris (fragments) at 19 locations. - indicated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, as stated, 17 UAVs did not reach their targets (lost locationally), information is being clarified. "Unfortunately, there are dead and injured," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

As stated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

6 people killed, at least 35 injured in Russia's night attack on Ukraine - Prosecutor's Office