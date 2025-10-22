6 people killed, at least 35 injured in Russia's night attack on Ukraine - Prosecutor's Office

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
08:35 AM • 994 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 11697 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 19823 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 21540 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 31710 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 43714 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 42882 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 34735 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31674 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32754 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
71%
750mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Izmail: energy and port infrastructure damagedOctober 22, 01:40 AM • 4012 views
In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wifeOctober 22, 02:42 AM • 7188 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 deadOctober 22, 03:15 AM • 4638 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions04:50 AM • 17757 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 23938 views
Publications
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing07:30 AM • 11702 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 24042 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 65555 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 69629 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 68411 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 22343 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 37439 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 47344 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 37741 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 93506 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
BFM TV
MiG-31

6 people killed, at least 35 injured in Russia's night attack on Ukraine - Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on October 22, 6 people were killed in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, and at least 35 were injured in various regions. Residential areas, energy, port, and industrial facilities were damaged.

6 people killed, at least 35 injured in Russia's night attack on Ukraine - Prosecutor's Office

As a result of Russia's night attack, 6 people are known to have died - in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast - and at least 35 were injured in various regions, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on the night of October 21-22, Russian troops launched a massive combined attack on the territory of Ukraine using drones and missiles. Residential areas, energy, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities in a number of regions of the state came under attack. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, residential buildings, enterprises, and energy facilities have been destroyed and damaged.

Kyiv

As a result of a prolonged attack on the city using UAVs and missiles on October 22, a husband and wife died in the Dniprovskyi district, and twenty-one more people in other districts of the capital were injured. Among the injured are five children, including a child born in 2023 in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

Damage to residential buildings was recorded in the Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Pecherskyi districts.

Russian attack on Kyiv claims lives of a couple, 21 injured, including 5 children: new footage of the aftermath22.10.25, 10:29 • 1918 views

Also, the building of a medical institution and one of the bakeries were damaged.

Kyiv region

In Brovary, missile fragments damaged a private house, and the 84-year-old owner was evacuated.

In the morning, during a repeated attack, a "Shahed" drone hit a residential building in the village of Pohreby - a woman and her two young children died.

Another man died in the Velyka Dymerka area.

Russian attack on Kyiv region: Russia killed a woman, a six-month-old baby, and a 12-year-old girl22.10.25, 08:59 • 2700 views

Dnipropetrovsk region

Critical, residential and civilian infrastructure facilities in several districts of the region were damaged.

The enemy used drones, artillery and other means of destruction, as a result of which houses were destroyed, transport and networks were damaged.

Odesa region

In Izmail, as a result of a drone attack, energy and port infrastructure facilities were damaged. More than 20,000 subscribers remain without electricity.

Energy and industry

In a number of regions of Ukraine, as a result of night attacks, energy, industrial and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In particular, in Poltava region, a strike on oil and gas industry enterprises caused a fire and injured a security guard, in Chernihiv region and Cherkasy region, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, and in Zaporizhzhia, civilian and industrial buildings were damaged, and 13 people were injured.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Chernihiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Izmail
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv