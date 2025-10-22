6 people killed, at least 35 injured in Russia's night attack on Ukraine - Prosecutor's Office

As a result of Russia's night attack, 6 people are known to have died - in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast - and at least 35 were injured in various regions, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, on the night of October 21-22, Russian troops launched a massive combined attack on the territory of Ukraine using drones and missiles. Residential areas, energy, port, and industrial infrastructure facilities in a number of regions of the state came under attack. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, residential buildings, enterprises, and energy facilities have been destroyed and damaged.

Kyiv

As a result of a prolonged attack on the city using UAVs and missiles on October 22, a husband and wife died in the Dniprovskyi district, and twenty-one more people in other districts of the capital were injured. Among the injured are five children, including a child born in 2023 in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

Damage to residential buildings was recorded in the Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Pecherskyi districts.

Russian attack on Kyiv claims lives of a couple, 21 injured, including 5 children: new footage of the aftermath

Also, the building of a medical institution and one of the bakeries were damaged.

Kyiv region

In Brovary, missile fragments damaged a private house, and the 84-year-old owner was evacuated.

In the morning, during a repeated attack, a "Shahed" drone hit a residential building in the village of Pohreby - a woman and her two young children died.

Another man died in the Velyka Dymerka area.

Russian attack on Kyiv region: Russia killed a woman, a six-month-old baby, and a 12-year-old girl

Dnipropetrovsk region

Critical, residential and civilian infrastructure facilities in several districts of the region were damaged.

The enemy used drones, artillery and other means of destruction, as a result of which houses were destroyed, transport and networks were damaged.

Odesa region

In Izmail, as a result of a drone attack, energy and port infrastructure facilities were damaged. More than 20,000 subscribers remain without electricity.

Energy and industry

In a number of regions of Ukraine, as a result of night attacks, energy, industrial and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In particular, in Poltava region, a strike on oil and gas industry enterprises caused a fire and injured a security guard, in Chernihiv region and Cherkasy region, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, and in Zaporizhzhia, civilian and industrial buildings were damaged, and 13 people were injured.