Russian attack on Kyiv claims lives of a couple, 21 injured, including 5 children: new footage of the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

As a result of the attack on Kyiv, a husband and wife died in the Dniprovskyi district, 21 people were injured, including five children. Residential buildings, a medical facility, and a bakery were damaged.

Russian attack on Kyiv claims lives of a couple, 21 injured, including 5 children: new footage of the aftermath

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 22, a married couple died, and 21 people were injured, including 5 children, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, and the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, showing new footage of the aftermath, writes UNN.

Currently, we confirm 21 injured, 5 of whom are children. Two Kyiv residents died

- reported the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office confirmed the data on the dead and injured.

"As a result of a prolonged attack on Kyiv using UAVs and missiles on October 22, a husband and wife died in the Dniprovskyi district, and twenty-one more people were injured in other districts of the capital. Among the injured are five children, including a child born in 2023 in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv," the prosecutor's office reported.

Damage to residential buildings, as indicated, was recorded in the Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Pecherskyi districts:

  • in the Desnianskyi district, as a result of a hit, apartments in a 10-story building and cars in the yard caught fire;
    • in the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out between the 6th and 13th floors of a 16-story building;
      • a 25-story building in the Pecherskyi district was also damaged, where fire engulfed apartments on the upper floors;
        • in the Dniprovskyi district, a fire occurred in an apartment of a 16-story building.

          Also in Kyiv, as indicated, a medical facility building and one of the bread factories were damaged.

          Recall

          Earlier, 2 dead and 18 injured were reported as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

          Julia Shramko

          War in UkraineKyiv
          Air raid alert
          War in Ukraine
          Darnytskyi District
          Pechersk district
          Kyiv