Number of Kyiv residents injured in the Russian attack has risen to 18

Already 18 people have been injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian forces' attack on the night of October 22, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As of 09:35, we already have 18 confirmed injured Kyiv residents as a result of the Russian attack. Of these, 4 are children. Also, 2 people died. - wrote Tkachenko.

Currently, according to him, appeals continue to come in, so the number may not be final.

"The Russians did all this," emphasized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Earlier, two dead and 13 injured were reported as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

