07:30 AM • 2326 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 14834 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 17655 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 28111 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 41052 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 41638 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 33936 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31498 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32594 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 62763 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Number of Kyiv residents injured in the Russian attack has risen to 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1300 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, 2 people were killed and 18 were injured, including 4 children. The number of calls continues to come in, so the data is not final.

Number of Kyiv residents injured in the Russian attack has risen to 18

Already 18 people have been injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian forces' attack on the night of October 22, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As of 09:35, we already have 18 confirmed injured Kyiv residents as a result of the Russian attack. Of these, 4 are children. Also, 2 people died.

- wrote Tkachenko.

Currently, according to him, appeals continue to come in, so the number may not be final.

"The Russians did all this," emphasized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Earlier, two dead and 13 injured were reported as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv.

Two dead and two injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack: consequences shown22.10.25, 07:36 • 2110 views

Julia Shramko

