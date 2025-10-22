Two dead and two injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack: consequences shown

In Kyiv, as a result of a combined attack by Russian troops, two people are known to have died, two injured people have been hospitalized, and four districts of the capital have been affected, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Wednesday on Telegram, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

On the night and morning of October 22, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv, two people died - reported the State Emergency Service.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed that "the number of dead in the capital has risen to two."

Medics hospitalized two women who were injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital - Klitschko reported.

"In the Darnytskyi district, UAV debris fell on a dormitory building," the mayor also noted.

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the night attack on the capital.

Situation by districts

According to the State Emergency Service, the consequences of the Russian attack are in 4 districts of Kyiv:

Dniprovskyi district: as a result of another enemy attack, a residential building was hit. A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a sixteen-story residential building. 10 people were rescued and brought to fresh air. During the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack, unfortunately, the bodies of two dead people were found. The fire has now been extinguished;

Darnytskyi district: As a result of a UAV hit, a fire broke out in a seventeen-story residential building on floors 11 to 16. Also, at another address, there is a fire in a two-story non-residential building. The fire has been localized;

Desnianskyi district: previously, as a result of the enemy attack, the facade of a ten-story building was damaged. A car in the yard was on fire, and a gas pipe was damaged. The fire has been extinguished. During the extinguishing of the fire, 20 people were rescued;

Pecherskyi district: previously, a UAV hit the 21st floor of a 25-story residential building. A minor fire was extinguished before the arrival of fire and rescue units.

