Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 6308 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
12:40 AM • 19918 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 33288 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 35600 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 31421 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 29727 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32288 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 55680 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 24597 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
Two dead and two injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

As a result of a combined attack on Kyiv on October 22, two people died and two women were hospitalized. Four districts of the capital were affected, with fires and damage to residential buildings.

Two dead and two injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack: consequences shown

In Kyiv, as a result of a combined attack by Russian troops, two people are known to have died, two injured people have been hospitalized, and four districts of the capital have been affected, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Wednesday on Telegram, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

On the night and morning of October 22, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv, two people died

- reported the State Emergency Service.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed that "the number of dead in the capital has risen to two."

Medics hospitalized two women who were injured as a result of the enemy attack on the capital

- Klitschko reported.

"In the Darnytskyi district, UAV debris fell on a dormitory building," the mayor also noted.

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the night attack on the capital.

Situation by districts

According to the State Emergency Service, the consequences of the Russian attack are in 4 districts of Kyiv:

  • Dniprovskyi district: as a result of another enemy attack, a residential building was hit. A fire broke out on the sixth floor of a sixteen-story residential building. 10 people were rescued and brought to fresh air. During the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack, unfortunately, the bodies of two dead people were found. The fire has now been extinguished;
    • Darnytskyi district: As a result of a UAV hit, a fire broke out in a seventeen-story residential building on floors 11 to 16. Also, at another address, there is a fire in a two-story non-residential building. The fire has been localized;
      • Desnianskyi district: previously, as a result of the enemy attack, the facade of a ten-story building was damaged. A car in the yard was on fire, and a gas pipe was damaged. The fire has been extinguished. During the extinguishing of the fire, 20 people were rescued;
        • Pecherskyi district: previously, a UAV hit the 21st floor of a 25-story residential building. A minor fire was extinguished before the arrival of fire and rescue units.

          Morning attack on Kyiv: there are dead, numerous fires in the city22.10.25, 05:54 • 2888 views

          Julia Shramko

          War in UkraineKyiv
          Air raid alert
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          State Emergency Service of Ukraine
          Vitali Klitschko
          Kyiv