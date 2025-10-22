Morning attack on Kyiv: there are dead, numerous fires in the city

On the morning of October 22, Russia once again shelled the capital of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy attack, people died. Fires and falling debris were recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts of the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, and the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

Details

The preliminary consequences of the enemy attack as of 6:40 a.m. were reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

According to the city authorities, the consequences of the morning attack in Kyiv were recorded in at least 4 districts: Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Pecherskyi, and Solomianskyi districts of the city.

Dnipro district

UAV debris hit a 16-story residential building at the 6th floor level, followed by a fire. 1 person died and 10 people were rescued.

at another address, debris fell in the courtyard of a residential building without subsequent burning.

the blast wave damaged the glazing of the windows of a residential building.

Darnytskyi district

UAV debris hit the territory of an enterprise, followed by the ignition of a two-story building and a hangar.

also hit a 17-story residential building. Fire at the level of 14-15 floors.

Pechersk district

A missile fragment fell, followed by burning. The fire is already out.

Solomianskyi district

Debris hit the territory of a garage cooperative in the Solomianskyi district.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported on the fatalities.

The number of dead in the capital has risen to two - Tkachenko reported in his Telegram.

Recall

On the night of October 22, Kyiv was attacked by ballistic missiles. After the explosions, fires and missile fragments were recorded in various districts of the city. The city authorities reported calling medics. According to preliminary information, the consequences of the shelling in Kyiv were recorded in at least three districts: Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Dniprovskyi.

