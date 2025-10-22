Woman injured in Brovary due to Russian attack

$41.760.03
12:40 AM • 1180 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
09:57 PM • 13084 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
07:58 PM • 19935 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 18384 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 21956 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 29147 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 42245 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 24057 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 23244 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 24231 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
SBU destroyed two enemy light aircraft that were intercepting Ukrainian long-range dronesVideoOctober 21, 03:32 PM • 12127 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideoOctober 21, 03:33 PM • 24603 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 12240 views
Explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working10:19 PM • 8150 views
Calling medics, fires in different districts: what is known about the consequences of the night attack on Kyiv10:59 PM • 7668 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 42245 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 49135 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 47591 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 52937 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 109837 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 12263 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 28431 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 38898 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 29966 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 86081 views
Woman injured in Brovary due to Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1454 views

As a result of a drone attack on Brovary, Kyiv region, a woman born in 1941 was injured and hospitalized. A private residential building caught fire, and the fire has been localized.

Woman injured in Brovary due to Russian attack

On the night of Wednesday, October 22, Russia attacked Brovary, Kyiv region, with drones. As a result of the enemy shelling, a woman born in 1941 was injured. She was hospitalized in a local hospital. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Kyiv RMA, as a result of the enemy attack in Brovary, a private residential building caught fire. The fire was quickly localized.

An elderly woman born in 1941, who was in the house, was hospitalized in a local hospital.

- the official's post reads.

According to Kalashnyk, she is in a state of shock, but her condition is controlled.

Recall

On the night of October 22, Kyiv was attacked by ballistic missiles. After the explosions, fires and missile fragments were recorded in various districts of the city. The city authorities reported calling medics.

Russians launched 9 Shahed attacks on Zaporizhzhia: one person injured, extensive damage in the city (photos, video)22.10.25, 01:12 • 1664 views

Vita Zelenetska

