Woman injured in Brovary due to Russian attack

On the night of Wednesday, October 22, Russia attacked Brovary, Kyiv region, with drones. As a result of the enemy shelling, a woman born in 1941 was injured. She was hospitalized in a local hospital. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

According to the head of the Kyiv RMA, as a result of the enemy attack in Brovary, a private residential building caught fire. The fire was quickly localized.

An elderly woman born in 1941, who was in the house, was hospitalized in a local hospital. - the official's post reads.

According to Kalashnyk, she is in a state of shock, but her condition is controlled.

On the night of October 22, Kyiv was attacked by ballistic missiles. After the explosions, fires and missile fragments were recorded in various districts of the city. The city authorities reported calling medics.

