Russians launched 9 Shahed strikes on Zaporizhzhia: apartment building and private houses are on fire (video)

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of Wednesday, October 22, a high-rise building and private houses caught fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

Details

According to Fedorov, the Russians launched a preliminary 9 Shahed drone strikes on the territory of the regional center.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA reported that a high-rise building and private houses caught fire in one of the districts.

No casualties at this moment - he wrote in his Telegram.

"The aftermath is being eliminated," the official's post reads.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, October 22, the Russian army attacked the infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia.

The government has adopted a number of decisions on the protection of critical infrastructure: what is envisaged