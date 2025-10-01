Air defense and aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 10,000 air targets in September – Air Force

During September 2025, the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 10,215 aerial targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

Details

Among the destroyed targets are aeroballistic and cruise missiles, attack and reconnaissance drones, as well as other types of UAVs.

In particular, during the month, the following were destroyed:

1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal";

79 cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-55SM;

2 ballistic missiles "Iskander-M/KN-23";

20 cruise missiles "Kalibr";

9 guided air missiles Kh-59/69;

15 cruise missiles "Iskander-K";

2,724 Shahed attack UAVs;

755 reconnaissance UAVs;

6,610 other drones.

The Air Force aviation carried out 327 sorties in September, of which about 270 were for fighter cover, and more than 50 were for target engagement and support of ground troops. During this period, the aviation of the Defense Forces destroyed 516 aerial targets, hit command posts, logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment.

