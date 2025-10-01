$41.320.16
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Nord Stream

Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Romania plans to quickly start producing defense drones on its territory in cooperation with Ukraine. This is a strategic step to protect its own forces, as well as EU and NATO allies, and to enhance the air defense of the Alliance's eastern flank.

Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense drones

Romania plans to quickly start producing defense drones on its territory in cooperation with Ukraine to protect its own forces, as well as EU and NATO allies. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

We believe that it is strategic for the eastern flank to be better protected, especially in air defense. So, what we are doing in this direction is creating the necessary partnerships, for example, with Ukraine to create defense drones for the future.

- said Foreign Minister Oana Toiu.

According to her, negotiations with Ukraine began before the recent incidents in the region's airspace, which Romania and other countries attribute to Russia's actions. 

Romania has also approved an increased presence of American troops on its territory and plans to invest more than 2.5 billion euros in the Mihail Kogălniceanu airbase to expand the capabilities of accommodating allied troops.

The initiative for joint drone production is supported by the EU as part of the creation of a "drone wall" to strengthen the protection of the region on NATO's eastern flank. This is seen as a strategic step to enhance the air defense of the Alliance's eastern flank.

Recall

In early September of this year, the Ministry of Defense of Romania confirmed two Russian UAVs that entered the country's airspace.

Recently, the Minister of National Defense of Romania, Ionuț Moșteanu, announced the completion of the development of a methodological framework for applying legislation on shooting down drones and manned military aircraft that violate the country's national airspace. 

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Reuters
NATO
European Union
Romania
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle