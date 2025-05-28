Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic and guided missiles and 88 UAVs: 71 drones neutralized

$41.570.06
47.300.30
ukenru
Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2234 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 11631 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 82797 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 88318 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 96000 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 151130 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 226313 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187230 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186267 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164950 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
95%
745mm
Popular news

Attack on Kharkiv: At least 4 explosions heard

May 27, 09:59 PM • 4468 views

Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved

May 27, 11:29 PM • 9966 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

01:38 AM • 10945 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

02:09 AM • 10581 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

02:42 AM • 6356 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 11644 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 73859 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 81246 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 82805 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 190713 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 19308 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 26940 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 96981 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 98441 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 95491 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic and guided missiles and 88 UAVs: 71 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

On the night of May 28, Russia launched 5 ballistic missiles, a guided air missile and 88 drones at Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 71 enemy UAVs, 34 of which were shot down.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic and guided missiles and 88 UAVs: 71 drones neutralized

Overnight, Russia launched 5 ballistic missiles, one other missile and 88 drones at Ukraine, 71 drones were neutralized, of which 34 were shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 28, the enemy used 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, an Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the Kursk, Voronezh regions - Russia and from the TOT of Crimea, and also attacked with 88 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defense forces neutralized 71 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and south of the country. 34 - shot down by fire weapons, 37 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

As indicated, "hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 8 locations".

The enemy attacked an industrial enterprise in the Kirovohrad region: three wounded28.05.25, 07:22 • 1828 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kh-59
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine
Brent
$63.82
Bitcoin
$108,919.40
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,333.44
Ethereum
$2,639.73