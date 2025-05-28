Russia attacked Ukraine with 5 ballistic and guided missiles and 88 UAVs: 71 drones neutralized

Overnight, Russia launched 5 ballistic missiles, one other missile and 88 drones at Ukraine, 71 drones were neutralized, of which 34 were shot down, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 28, the enemy used 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, an Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the Kursk, Voronezh regions - Russia and from the TOT of Crimea, and also attacked with 88 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defense forces neutralized 71 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north and south of the country. 34 - shot down by fire weapons, 37 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

As indicated, "hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 8 locations".

The enemy attacked an industrial enterprise in the Kirovohrad region: three wounded