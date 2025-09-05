Air defense forces neutralized 121 out of 157 drones with which Russians attacked Ukraine since evening

Russian troops attacked Ukraine overnight with 7 missiles and 157 drones. Air defense neutralized 121 drones. Hits were recorded from 7 missiles and 35 attack UAVs at 10 locations. This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

On the night of September 5 (from 6:00 PM on September 4), the enemy attacked with 157 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia; Hvardiiske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea; as well as 6 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region – Russia, and an X-59 guided air-launched missile from Voronezh region – Russia. - the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 121 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country.

Hits were recorded from 7 missiles and 35 attack UAVs at 10 locations.

