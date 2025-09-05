Air defense forces neutralized 121 out of 157 drones with which Russians attacked Ukraine since evening

$41.370.01
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
September 4, 05:30 PM
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – Venislavskyi
September 4, 10:04 AM
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
September 4, 08:13 AM
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
September 4, 08:05 AM
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
September 4, 05:20 AM
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenance
September 3, 05:28 PM
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
August 31, 02:29 AM
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
August 31, 07:40 PM
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
September 1, 04:35 AM
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon
September 3, 11:48 PM
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with Zelenskyy
02:33 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
06:13 AM
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge
September 4, 06:50 PM
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
September 4, 09:16 AM
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipes
September 4, 07:53 AM
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenance
September 4, 05:20 AM
September 4, 05:20 AM • 52595 views
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
September 4, 10:35 AM
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
September 4, 09:16 AM
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
September 4, 07:43 AM
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got married
September 3, 07:15 PM
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced
September 3, 05:44 PM
Air defense forces neutralized 121 out of 157 drones with which Russians attacked Ukraine since evening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles and 157 drones. Air defense neutralized 121 drones.

Air defense forces neutralized 121 out of 157 drones with which Russians attacked Ukraine since evening

Russian troops attacked Ukraine overnight with 7 missiles and 157 drones. Air defense neutralized 121 drones. Hits were recorded from 7 missiles and 35 attack UAVs at 10 locations. This was reported by the Air Force, writes UNN.

On the night of September 5 (from 6:00 PM on September 4), the enemy attacked with 157 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia; Hvardiiske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea; as well as 6 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region – Russia, and an X-59 guided air-launched missile from Voronezh region – Russia.

- the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 121 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country.

Hits were recorded from 7 missiles and 35 attack UAVs at 10 locations.

Over the past day, Russians lost 810 soldiers and 50 artillery systems - General Staff05.09.25, 07:52 • 2290 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Kh-59
S-300 missile system
Crimea
Ukraine