September 4, 05:30 PM • 16673 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 35202 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 29566 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 32979 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 35992 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 28249 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 23501 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 50641 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41936 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 45070 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Over the past day, Russians lost 810 soldiers and 50 artillery systems - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

On September 4, Russian troops lost 810 soldiers and 50 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.09.25 amount to 1,086,220 personnel.

Over the past day, Russians lost 810 soldiers and 50 artillery systems - General Staff

On September 4, Russian troops lost 810 soldiers and 50 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1086220 (+810) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11159 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23243 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32435 (+50)
          • MLRS ‒ 1480 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1216 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 56267 (+222)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3686 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 60831 (+139)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3956 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The President of Ukraine considers diplomacy a faster path to peace than war. Ukraine will not be able to fully restore territories with weapons, so the diplomatic path will reduce losses.

                              "We are working to ensure that there is enough necessary supplies for our army for the autumn" - Zelenskyy31.08.25, 21:18 • 4271 view

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine