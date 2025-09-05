Over the past day, Russians lost 810 soldiers and 50 artillery systems - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
On September 4, Russian troops lost 810 soldiers and 50 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.09.25 amount to 1,086,220 personnel.
On September 4, Russian troops lost 810 soldiers and 50 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.09.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1086220 (+810) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 11159 (+2)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23243 (+2)
- artillery systems ‒ 32435 (+50)
- MLRS ‒ 1480 (+1)
- air defense systems ‒ 1216 (+1)
- aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 56267 (+222)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3686 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 60831 (+139)
- special equipment ‒ 3956 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
The President of Ukraine considers diplomacy a faster path to peace than war. Ukraine will not be able to fully restore territories with weapons, so the diplomatic path will reduce losses.
