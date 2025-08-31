$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 25834 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 64570 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 82955 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 98794 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 113428 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 254358 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 112712 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85675 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99641 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 324600 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
"We are working to ensure that there is enough necessary supplies for our army for the autumn" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

President Zelenskyy heard reports from the military regarding the situation at the front. He reported on active defense and destruction of the occupier in the Donetsk direction.

"We are working to ensure that there is enough necessary supplies for our army for the autumn" - Zelenskyy

On Sunday, August 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the military regarding the situation at the front. The head of state announced this in his evening address, according to UNN.

There were reports from the military. On the situation at the front. First of all, regarding the Donetsk direction – Pokrovsk, and other important areas. We are defending our positions, and what is crucial is that this is our active defense – we destroy the occupier every day. I thank each of our units for their resilience and accuracy.

- he said.

The President of Ukraine noted that work is underway on the necessary provisions for the army for the autumn.

"There will be meetings, our contacts with partners, we are planning a very active diplomatic week," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine considers diplomacy a faster path to peace than war. Ukraine will not be able to fully restore its territories with weapons, so the diplomatic path will reduce losses.

Zelenskyy signed a law officially introducing the term "Rashism"29.08.25, 21:49 • 4840 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Pokrovsk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Donetsk