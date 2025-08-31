"We are working to ensure that there is enough necessary supplies for our army for the autumn" - Zelenskyy

On Sunday, August 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the military regarding the situation at the front. The head of state announced this in his evening address, according to UNN.

There were reports from the military. On the situation at the front. First of all, regarding the Donetsk direction – Pokrovsk, and other important areas. We are defending our positions, and what is crucial is that this is our active defense – we destroy the occupier every day. I thank each of our units for their resilience and accuracy. - he said.

The President of Ukraine noted that work is underway on the necessary provisions for the army for the autumn.

"There will be meetings, our contacts with partners, we are planning a very active diplomatic week," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine considers diplomacy a faster path to peace than war. Ukraine will not be able to fully restore its territories with weapons, so the diplomatic path will reduce losses.

