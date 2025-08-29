$41.260.06
Zelenskyy signed a law officially introducing the term "Rashism"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that comprehensively regulates national memory, officially introducing the term "Rashism". This term is defined as a totalitarian ideology that is the basis of the Russian regime.

Zelenskyy signed a law officially introducing the term "Rashism"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that comprehensively regulates the sphere of national memory. In particular, it defines the term "Rashism" as a totalitarian ideology, writes UNN with reference to draft law №13273.

Details

According to the text of the law, Rashism is a type of totalitarian ideology and practices that form the basis of the Russian totalitarian regime and are based on the traditions of Russian chauvinism and imperialism, and the practices of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes.

The explanatory note states that since the beginning of its aggression against Ukraine, Russia has actively used manipulations of historical facts and events. In particular, the Kremlin is attempting to distort Ukrainian history, impose the thesis of "common heritage," and justify its aggressive war against Ukraine with quasi-historical narratives.

It is also noted that the adopted law should become an instrument for countering anti-Ukrainian propaganda and consolidating society around a common understanding of the past.

The document also provides for amendments to existing laws, including:

• to the law "On National Security of Ukraine" - national memory is classified as a fundamental interest of the state;

• to the law "On Culture" - inclusion of this topic in the priorities of state policy;

• to the law "On the Holodomor of 1932-1933" - new mechanisms for honoring the victims of the tragedy;

• to the law "On Central Executive Bodies" - clarification of the status of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory.

The law also systematizes the rules for assigning names, names of historical events, perpetuating the memory of victims of the communist totalitarian regime, and arranging places of memory of World War II.

Addition

The National Military Memorial Complex will have up to 6,000 burial sites. Some plots are intended for families, others for unidentified soldiers.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine