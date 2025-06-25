$41.790.08
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
SBU announced suspicion to the developer of navigation for Russian missiles, who previously worked in Cherkasy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

SBU announced suspicion to Oleg Borsuk, a former Ukrainian engineer who, after moving to Russia, develops navigation systems for Russian missiles. His developments are used in Kh-101, Kh-59, "Kalibr" and "Iskander" missiles, which attack the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine has notified Oleg Borsuk of suspicion – a former Ukrainian engineer who, after fleeing to the Russian Federation, develops navigation systems for Russian missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the SBU.

Details

The investigation established that until 2009, 61-year-old Oleg Borsuk headed a laboratory at one of the defense enterprises in the Cherkasy region. After his dismissal, he left for Russia.

In Moscow, Borsuk took the position of Deputy General Director of the Navis Design Bureau, which is part of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation. There he became the chief developer of satellite navigation for cruise and ballistic missiles.

According to the SBU, in 2023, almost 3,200 satellite blocks were manufactured under the leadership of Borsuk. In particular, for the Iskander operational-tactical missile systems.

The special service stated that the manufactured navigation equipment was used by the invaders during air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

The corresponding guidance systems are also in the Kh-101, Kh-59 and "Caliber'" missiles, which the Rashists also regularly use to attack Ukrainian facilities

- said the SBU.

Based on the collected evidence base, Borsuk was charged in absentia with suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – treason under martial law.

Since the suspect is hiding in Russia, the Security Service continues to take comprehensive measures to bring him to justice.

SBU detained underage FSB agent who was adjusting strikes on Dnipro and Poltava region24.06.25, 12:07 • 2604 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Crimes and emergencies
Kh-101
Kalibr (missile family)
Security Service of Ukraine
Kh-59
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
