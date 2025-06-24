SBU detained underage FSB agent who was adjusting strikes on Dnipro and Poltava region

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 18383 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 44842 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 45052 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 56928 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 50202 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 43090 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 57794 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 58476 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 260761 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120225 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.3m/s
68%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 73284 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 93685 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 87384 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect05:38 AM • 86397 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 70583 views
Publications
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 16839 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 38478 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 86872 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 260737 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 188536 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 85472 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 165030 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 287767 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 155426 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 152741 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

SBU detained underage FSB agent who was adjusting strikes on Dnipro and Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1344 views

The SBU detained a 16-year-old resident of Dnipro who was transmitting coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions to the FSB. The young man was recruited through Telegram channels under the guise of easy money and collected information by traveling on buses.

SBU detained underage FSB agent who was adjusting strikes on Dnipro and Poltava region

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent who was transmitting coordinates of Ukrainian military personnel to the enemy for missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The SBU noted that the detainee was a 16-year-old resident of Dnipro, whom the FSB involved in espionage activities under the guise of quick earnings.

The suspect turned out to be a 16-year-old resident of Dnipro, whom the Russian special service involved in criminal activity in exchange for the promise of "easy money"

– the report says.

The young man began cooperating with the enemy after looking for part-time work in Telegram channels. To fulfill the tasks of Russian intelligence, the suspect collected information about Ukrainian defense forces in two regions.

The agent was reconnoitering the locations of Ukrainian troops in both regions

– the service emphasized.

To collect information, the young man traveled by bus, recording military objects on camera.

To fulfill the enemy's task, the young man traveled around the area on regular buses and recorded potential 'targets' on his phone camera

– the SBU noted.

He transmitted the received photos and coordinates via messenger.

Immediately after such "outings", the suspect sent a photo report with the coordinates of the "necessary" objects on Google Maps to his handler via messenger

– the agency explained.

Based on this data, the FSB planned a new series of strikes on Ukraine.

Based on the agent's coordinates, the occupiers planned to carry out a new series of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine

– the SBU reported.

Operatives managed to prevent the attack. The agent was detained while performing another task. A phone with evidence of espionage was seized from him.

In addition to the detention, the SBU carried out comprehensive measures to protect Ukrainian positions. The suspect has now been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody.

Reference

Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for imprisonment for a term of 15 years to life imprisonment with mandatory confiscation of property. This norm applies in cases where state treason (going over to the enemy's side, espionage, providing assistance to the aggressor state, etc.) is committed under martial law, which is qualified as a circumstance that significantly aggravates the crime. Minimum – 15 years of imprisonment, maximum – life imprisonment.

The SBU detained 6 more pro-Russian internet agitators in different regions of Ukraine21.06.25, 01:01 • 3104 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9