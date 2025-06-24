SBU detained underage FSB agent who was adjusting strikes on Dnipro and Poltava region

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent who was transmitting coordinates of Ukrainian military personnel to the enemy for missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

The SBU noted that the detainee was a 16-year-old resident of Dnipro, whom the FSB involved in espionage activities under the guise of quick earnings.

The young man began cooperating with the enemy after looking for part-time work in Telegram channels. To fulfill the tasks of Russian intelligence, the suspect collected information about Ukrainian defense forces in two regions.

To collect information, the young man traveled by bus, recording military objects on camera.

He transmitted the received photos and coordinates via messenger.

Based on this data, the FSB planned a new series of strikes on Ukraine.

Operatives managed to prevent the attack. The agent was detained while performing another task. A phone with evidence of espionage was seized from him.

In addition to the detention, the SBU carried out comprehensive measures to protect Ukrainian positions. The suspect has now been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody.

Reference

Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for imprisonment for a term of 15 years to life imprisonment with mandatory confiscation of property. This norm applies in cases where state treason (going over to the enemy's side, espionage, providing assistance to the aggressor state, etc.) is committed under martial law, which is qualified as a circumstance that significantly aggravates the crime. Minimum – 15 years of imprisonment, maximum – life imprisonment.

