Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM • 15900 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 01:11 PM • 49615 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 126175 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 122776 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 73495 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM • 89404 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM • 85539 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69148 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45787 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38480 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
The SBU detained 6 more pro-Russian internet agitators in different regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

The SBU detained six pro-Russian internet agitators in various regions of Ukraine who justified the aggression of the Russian Federation and called for a violent change of power. Among them are a former propagandist, a fitness trainer, and a foreigner who spread fakes and glorified the occupiers on social networks.

The SBU detained 6 more pro-Russian internet agitators in different regions of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained another 6 pro-Russian internet agitators who operated in various regions of Ukraine. The perpetrators justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the enemy's war crimes. This was reported by the SBU, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Thus, in Kyiv, a former propagandist of one of the Ukrainian pro-Kremlin newspapers was detained, who, after the closure of the editorial office, began to run a sports column in one of Ukraine's well-known online publications.

While engaged in his main work at the editorial office, the individual simultaneously published posts on Telegram channels, where he called for the bombing of Ukrainian cities and the capture of Kyiv

- the SBU statement reads.

In addition, another internet provocateur was exposed in the capital. He turned out to be a 26-year-old fitness trainer who called on men to avoid mobilization and spread fakes about the Defense Forces on his Instagram page.

In the Fastivskyi district of Kyiv region, a citizen of one of the Central Asian countries was detained, who called on Ukrainians to lay down their arms before the 'rashists'.

To "disperse" enemy content, the foreigner created accounts on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook with an audience of 60 thousand users

- reported the SBU.

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine also detained a Kyiv resident who praised Putin and glorified the Russian occupation groups on Russian social networks.

In Kropyvnytskyi, a 41-year-old displaced person from Donetsk region was detained, who supported the occupation of the eastern region of Ukraine on "Odnoklassniki".

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a 30-year-old resident of the village of Perekhresne was exposed, who referred to Russia's armed aggression as a "civil war" on his Facebook page.

The forensic linguistic examinations initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of the informational and subversive activities of the individuals in favor of the Kremlin.

Security Service investigators notified them of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period);

▪️ Parts 2, 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants);

▪️ Part 2 of Art. 109 (public calls for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order, as well as the dissemination of materials for committing such actions).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property

- noted the SBU.

Comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad regional and Kyiv city prosecutor's offices, as well as the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

The SBU detained four internet agitators in different regions of Ukraine who justified Russian crimes and called for new shelling. They have been notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv
