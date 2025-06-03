$41.620.09
Waited for Russian "liberators": exposed a resident of Kharkiv who supported the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2006 views

A 46-year-old Kharkiv resident was waiting for the "liberation" of the city and claimed that Ukraine started the war. She has been notified of suspicion of justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Waited for Russian "liberators": exposed a resident of Kharkiv who supported the occupiers

Law enforcement officers have notified a 46-year-old Kharkiv resident of suspicion, who justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, a resident of Kharkiv with anti-Ukrainian views was waiting for the so-called "liberation" of the regional center, which she wrote about in enemy Telegram channels. The woman left comments in which she claimed that Ukraine had started the war and also supported the Russian occupiers.

The illegal nature of the suspect's statements is confirmed by the conclusions of a forensic linguistic (semantic-textual) examination

- the statement reads.

Recall

The SBU detained four Internet agitators in various regions of Ukraine who justified the crimes of the Russian Federation and called for new shelling. They have been notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
