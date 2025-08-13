Russian military-industrial complex fails to fulfill state order for Kh-59 missiles: HUR named the reason

The Russian Federation faces problems in the production of Kh-59 missiles. The main problem of Russian production is the creation of radar homing heads. Russia is not fulfilling the state defense order for Kh-59 air-launched missiles. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Intelligence in the "Components in Weapons" section of the War&Sanctions portal publishes an interactive diagram and information about 116 enterprises involved in the production of the Kh-59M2/M2A air-launched missile.

Almost 50 companies (40%) from this list are still not under sanctions from any country in the world. Even under such conditions, Russia is already experiencing serious problems with fulfilling the state defense order - the report says.

In this regard, the constant shortage of domestic and foreign component base, limited production capacities, and schedule disruptions force Russian enterprises to regularly report on non-compliance with the pace and deadlines for missile production.

In addition, even the "cannibalism" of old systems does not save the situation - Russia is massively disassembling and adapting old R95 engines and components of homing heads.

Cases have been recorded where mass-dimensional mock-ups were installed on Kh-59 missiles instead of active radar homing heads (ARHGSN). ARHGSN is the most expensive element of the missile and at the same time - the main problem for Russian production - noted in the HUR.

At the same time, despite this, dozens of Russian enterprises that produce electronic components, guidance systems, and other key components of the Kh-59 still remain outside the sanctions lists.

Their products allow adapting and modernizing turbojet engines, extending the service life of weapons that kill peaceful Ukrainians every day - the report says.

The HUR is convinced that further strengthening of pressure and expansion of sanctions restrictions on enterprises that supply lower-level components can further reduce the pace of production of the main Russian means of destruction.

