Russian military-industrial complex fails to fulfill state order for Kh-59 missiles: HUR named the reason

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
06:18 AM • 14464 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 13784 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 34936 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 64470 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 45221 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 80495 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 42056 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 42048 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 119019 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 107590 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.4m/s
45%
756mm
Popular news
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 16559 views
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 13227 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 20050 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 18352 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 12715 views
Publications
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 14490 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 34968 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 24192 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 64501 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 80518 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 2274 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 13262 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 14809 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 22551 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 99524 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Washington Post
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Russian military-industrial complex fails to fulfill state order for Kh-59 missiles: HUR named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

Russia is failing to fulfill its state defense order for Kh-59 air-launched missiles due to problems with radar homing heads. Dozens of enterprises that produce components for the missiles are still not under sanctions.

Russian military-industrial complex fails to fulfill state order for Kh-59 missiles: HUR named the reason

The Russian Federation faces problems in the production of Kh-59 missiles. The main problem of Russian production is the creation of radar homing heads. Russia is not fulfilling the state defense order for Kh-59 air-launched missiles. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Intelligence in the "Components in Weapons" section of the War&Sanctions portal publishes an interactive diagram and information about 116 enterprises involved in the production of the Kh-59M2/M2A air-launched missile.

Almost 50 companies (40%) from this list are still not under sanctions from any country in the world. Even under such conditions, Russia is already experiencing serious problems with fulfilling the state defense order

- the report says.

In this regard, the constant shortage of domestic and foreign component base, limited production capacities, and schedule disruptions force Russian enterprises to regularly report on non-compliance with the pace and deadlines for missile production.

Large-scale GUR cyberattack: infrastructure of internet provider serving Russian security forces disabled11.08.25, 18:25 • 4044 views

In addition, even the "cannibalism" of old systems does not save the situation - Russia is massively disassembling and adapting old R95 engines and components of homing heads.

Cases have been recorded where mass-dimensional mock-ups were installed on Kh-59 missiles instead of active radar homing heads (ARHGSN). ARHGSN is the most expensive element of the missile and at the same time - the main problem for Russian production

- noted in the HUR.

At the same time, despite this, dozens of Russian enterprises that produce electronic components, guidance systems, and other key components of the Kh-59 still remain outside the sanctions lists.

Their products allow adapting and modernizing turbojet engines, extending the service life of weapons that kill peaceful Ukrainians every day

- the report says.

The HUR is convinced that further strengthening of pressure and expansion of sanctions restrictions on enterprises that supply lower-level components can further reduce the pace of production of the main Russian means of destruction.

SBU drones hit Russian plant producing components for Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles - source11.08.25, 12:52 • 8370 views

Olga Rozgon

WarNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kh-59
Ukraine