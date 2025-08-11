Large-scale GUR cyberattack: infrastructure of internet provider serving Russian security forces disabled

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a large-scale attack on the "Filanko" group of companies - one of the largest internet and hosting providers for Russian law enforcement agencies. As a result of the operation, thousands of servers and devices were disabled, hundreds of terabytes of data were destroyed, and over $1.3 million was "shaken out" of the company's personal account, UNN writes, citing sources.

Cyber specialists of military intelligence carried out another attack on the IT infrastructure of the aggressor state. This time, the "Filanko" group of companies came under attack - a large provider of internet and hosting services that serves over 20,000 clients, including Beeline, MGTS, 24tv, and Russian law enforcement agencies.

As a result of the attack, as indicated, "six hundred virtual machines, 24 hypervisors were disabled, 800 terabytes of data, 11 physical servers, 74 Raspberries for remote data monitoring from the data center, and 12 terabytes of data from sensors, five physical servers in the office, and 5 terabytes of data on them" were destroyed.

In addition, according to the information received, 3100 switching equipment devices were disabled, including 37 service routers, core and network edge routers.

Furthermore, cyber specialists of Ukrainian intelligence "shook out" wallets in the company's personal account totaling 1.3 million US dollars. They also defaced the website selling "emergency kits" for Russian law enforcement agencies, publishing photos of destroyed Russian occupiers in Ukraine on the main page of the resource.