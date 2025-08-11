Large-scale GUR cyberattack: infrastructure of internet provider serving Russian security forces disabled

$41.390.07
Exclusive
04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Tags
Authors
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT
August 11, 06:46 AM
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine
August 11, 08:11 AM
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
August 11, 10:29 AM
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska
August 11, 10:29 AM
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants
10:52 AM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
04:37 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
02:46 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
12:35 PM
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants
10:52 AM
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
August 11, 10:29 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ilham Aliyev
Nikol Pashinyan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Poland
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
12:35 PM
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
August 9, 03:20 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
August 9, 01:49 PM
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
August 8, 11:15 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
August 7, 11:02 AM
The Guardian
Financial Times
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill

Large-scale GUR cyberattack: infrastructure of internet provider serving Russian security forces disabled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

GUR cyber specialists carried out a large-scale attack on the Filanco group of companies, a major internet and hosting provider for Russian security agencies. As a result of the operation, thousands of servers and devices were disabled, hundreds of terabytes of data were destroyed, and over $1.3 million was seized.

Large-scale GUR cyberattack: infrastructure of internet provider serving Russian security forces disabled

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out a large-scale attack on the "Filanko" group of companies - one of the largest internet and hosting providers for Russian law enforcement agencies. As a result of the operation, thousands of servers and devices were disabled, hundreds of terabytes of data were destroyed, and over $1.3 million was "shaken out" of the company's personal account, UNN writes, citing sources.

Cyber specialists of military intelligence carried out another attack on the IT infrastructure of the aggressor state. This time, the "Filanko" group of companies came under attack - a large provider of internet and hosting services that serves over 20,000 clients, including Beeline, MGTS, 24tv, and Russian law enforcement agencies.

— sources reported.

As a result of the attack, as indicated, "six hundred virtual machines, 24 hypervisors were disabled, 800 terabytes of data, 11 physical servers, 74 Raspberries for remote data monitoring from the data center, and 12 terabytes of data from sensors, five physical servers in the office, and 5 terabytes of data on them" were destroyed.

In addition, according to the information received, 3100 switching equipment devices were disabled, including 37 service routers, core and network edge routers.

Furthermore, cyber specialists of Ukrainian intelligence "shook out" wallets in the company's personal account totaling 1.3 million US dollars. They also defaced the website selling "emergency kits" for Russian law enforcement agencies, publishing photos of destroyed Russian occupiers in Ukraine on the main page of the resource.

— the report says.

Uhta UAV attack: GUR drones attacked an oil refinery 2000 kilometers from Ukraine10.08.25, 20:07 • 5086 views

Alona Utkina

WarTechnologies
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine