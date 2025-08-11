SBU drones hit Russian plant producing components for Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles - source

SBU drones hit the Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant, which produces components for Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles, sources in the SBU told UNN.

Details

According to the interlocutor of UNN, this morning long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" hit the production facilities of the "Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant named after Plandin", which is located in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This enterprise is a component of the Russian military-industrial complex and produces gyroscopic devices, control systems, on-board computers, and component systems, in particular, for Kh-32 and Kh-101 missiles.

The plant is part of the "Tactical Missile Armament" corporation. According to preliminary data, at least four drones of the SBU's CSO "A" hit it.

"Enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex that work for the war against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate military targets. The SBU continues to demilitarize facilities that produce weapons for terrorizing peaceful Ukrainian cities," an informed source in the SBU said.

