Unknown drones attacked Russian Arzamas: instrument-making plant is on fire
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Russian Arzamas, eyewitnesses report air defense activity and a series of loud sounds. Sources indicate a possible attack on the local instrument-making plant.
On the morning of Monday, August 11, explosions occurred in the city of Arzamas, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
According to eyewitnesses, air defense "shoots down Ukrainian drones."
A series of explosions were heard in the eastern part of the city. Eyewitnesses counted at least 4-7 loud sounds, which triggered alarms in parked cars
There is currently no official information about casualties or damage.
Meanwhile, other sources report an attack on the Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant. This enterprise produces instruments for the aviation and space industries.
Recall
On Sunday, August 10, as a result of a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the LUKOIL-Ukhtaneftpererabotka oil refinery was hit. This enterprise is located in the Russian Komi Republic, more than two thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
