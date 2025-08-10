General Staff confirmed UAV hit on oil refinery in Saratov

As a result of a drone strike on the territory of a Russian enterprise, explosions and a fire were recorded. This refers to a plant in the city of Saratov; the annual processing capacity at this enterprise is up to 7 million tons of oil. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At night, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov region, Russia).

It is noted that as a result of the UAV strike on the territory of the enterprise, explosions and a fire were recorded.

The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the key facilities of the fuel infrastructure of the Russian Federation, involved in providing the occupation forces with oil products. Its annual processing capacity is up to 7 million tons of oil.

