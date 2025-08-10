$41.460.00
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
General Staff confirmed UAV hit on oil refinery in Saratov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed a UAV strike on the Saratov Oil Refinery. Explosions and a fire were recorded at the enterprise.

General Staff confirmed UAV hit on oil refinery in Saratov

As a result of a drone strike on the territory of a Russian enterprise, explosions and a fire were recorded. This refers to a plant in the city of Saratov; the annual processing capacity at this enterprise is up to 7 million tons of oil. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

At night, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov region, Russia).

It is noted that as a result of the UAV strike on the territory of the enterprise, explosions and a fire were recorded.

Reference

The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the key facilities of the fuel infrastructure of the Russian Federation, involved in providing the occupation forces with oil products. Its annual processing capacity is up to 7 million tons of oil.

Recall

UNN reported that on the night of Sunday, August 10, drones attacked the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

Ihor Telezhnikov

